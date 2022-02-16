Mexico: Hundreds of birds mysteriously fall from sky; watch shocking video here

A local veterinarian said that the birds might have inhaled toxic fumes from a heater

In a bizarre incident, hundreds of birds were seen mysteriously falling out from the sky with several others dying after hitting the pavement. The incident took place in Mexico's Cuauhtémoc city, while the birds were identified as yellow-headed blackbirds.

Several security footages have gone viral on the internet, capturing the incident which occurred on 7 February. The cause of the deaths remains uncertain but experts state that the flock of birds might have been "flushed" from above by a larger predatory bird.

Reports from a local news outlet El Heraldo de Chihuahua claim that residents of Chihuahua informed the police after discovering the dead birds on the sidewalk. The Sectional police of Alvaro Obregon also mentioned that their officials received calls about the dead birds at around 8:20 am on Monday.

In one of the security camera footage, a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds can be seen descending on to houses like a cloud of black smoke. Some of them manage to fly off at the same speed while others lay dead on the street. The video then captures the birds lying lifeless on the pavement.

Since being shared on social media, the bizarre footage has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter and also shared widely on Facebook. Initially, the local authorities could not understand why the birds mysteriously fell out of the sky, while many on social media highlighted different theories.

A veterinarian told USA Today that the birds might have inhaled toxic fumes or could be either electrocuted on power lines. Many on social media also speculated that 5G technology could be the cause behind the mysterious deaths.

