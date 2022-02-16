Mexico: Hundreds of birds mysteriously fall from sky; watch shocking video here
A local veterinarian said that the birds might have inhaled toxic fumes from a heater
In a bizarre incident, hundreds of birds were seen mysteriously falling out from the sky with several others dying after hitting the pavement. The incident took place in Mexico's Cuauhtémoc city, while the birds were identified as yellow-headed blackbirds.
Several security footages have gone viral on the internet, capturing the incident which occurred on 7 February. The cause of the deaths remains uncertain but experts state that the flock of birds might have been "flushed" from above by a larger predatory bird.
Reports from a local news outlet El Heraldo de Chihuahua claim that residents of Chihuahua informed the police after discovering the dead birds on the sidewalk. The Sectional police of Alvaro Obregon also mentioned that their officials received calls about the dead birds at around 8:20 am on Monday.
In one of the security camera footage, a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds can be seen descending on to houses like a cloud of black smoke. Some of them manage to fly off at the same speed while others lay dead on the street. The video then captures the birds lying lifeless on the pavement.
Watch the video here:
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Security footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022
Since being shared on social media, the bizarre footage has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter and also shared widely on Facebook. Initially, the local authorities could not understand why the birds mysteriously fell out of the sky, while many on social media highlighted different theories.
A veterinarian told USA Today that the birds might have inhaled toxic fumes or could be either electrocuted on power lines. Many on social media also speculated that 5G technology could be the cause behind the mysterious deaths.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Marine ecologist Divya Karnad, 2019 Future of Nature awardee, on working towards sustainable fishing
Marine ecologist Divya Karnad has been working with fisherfolk along the Coromandel and the Konkan coasts, with a desire to bring about change in unsustainable fishing practices. This work has won her the prestigious Future of Nature Award for 2019.
Madhav Gadgil, who predicted Kerala floods in 2011, says Goa is next if precautions aren't taken
Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has warned Goa may face the same fate as the flood-battered Kerala if it does not take precautions on the environmental front.
Things are getting worse in Western Ghats, says ecologist Madhav Gadgil
With dozens of people losing lives and livelihood in landslides and flash floods in Kerala, Gadgil’s report on ways to preserve the ecology of the Western Ghats is back in the news