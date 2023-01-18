Mexico: Female cop kidnapped, raped in cartel' attack; mutilated body recovered

Mexico: In a horrific cartel attack against Mexico police, a female cop was allegedly kidnapped, raped and mutilated when she was performing her duties in the area.

Authorities discovered Vanessa Torres Galán’s mutilated body, which bore signs of torture. She was a police officer in Veracruz, Mexico.

Since then, her coworkers are requesting the authorities that the matter be looked into and that femicide charges be brought against whoever was guilty for the horrible murder.

As per reports the horrible attack was a result of a shooting that led to the abduction of two police officers—a man and a woman—Galán is alleged to have been taken from the streets of a municipality.

Police officers were allegedly dragged into a car as they were manning the residence of the head of the Women’s Institute in Córdoba, Veracruz.

The mutilated breasts and evidence of rape found on Galán’s body were confirmed by her own coworkers, who also condemned the atrocities.

It was revealed after a local reporter obtained a WhatsApp message saying the victim of the kidnapping by an armed criminal group in Córdoba, Veracruz, is a State Police officer by the name of Vanessa Torres Galán.

Galán’s death was later confirmed by the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac Garca, who also said that there are currently three suspects in the horrifying death.

“Things are currently peaceful and under control in Cordoba, but the police operation continues,” he said.

Her coworkers have criticised the brutality she received from her captors, claiming that she was brutally raped and killed because of “the sheer fact of being a woman.”

Considering that her gender was an aggravating element in the events leading up to her murder, coworkers are requesting that the guilty individuals be prosecuted for femicide.

