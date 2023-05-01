Mexico detention center's head faces trial over fatal fire that killed 40 'helpless' immigrants

The head of Mexico’s detention centre in Ciudad Juárez where a fatal fire occurred at on March 27, claiming lives of 40 Central and South American immigrant prisoners, has been charged with criminal offense.

Earlier, the CCTV footage of the incident had shown security guards leaving as the fire progressed without unlocking the cell door. The highest ranking official named Francisco Garduo has benn accused in connection with the fire.

The action came after several protests led to inquiries into how the Mexican government handled the plight of migrants. It was determined on Sunday by a court in Ciudad Juárez that there was enough evidence to prosecute Garduo with “unlawful exercise of public office.”

The 74-year-old has been told to report to the authorities on a regular basis but has not yet been detained.

The migrants’ deaths at the detention facility run by the National Institute of Migration (INM) just south of the US-Mexico border, according to the prosecution, were caused by his inaction.

Before the trial begins, the prosecution has been given four months to prepare its case against Garduo.

Garduo stated he was unable to comment on the current legal matter.

More video of the moments preceding the fire was recently shared by the nearby newspaper El Diario de Juárez.

In it, guards can be seen leaving the smoke-filled chamber without appearing to do anything to release the migrants who were imprisoned in the cell where the fire started.

This video shows these people being left to burn alive by the guards at this US-backed detention center in Mexico pic.twitter.com/YADRA9GS5I — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) March 29, 2023

Mexican authorities claim that a migrant started the fire by setting a mattress on fire in retaliation for the unsanitary circumstances in which they were being detained.

Four guards and the immigrant suspected of lighting the fire have all been taken into custody and are being looked into for possible homicide.

