Mexico: 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes city, says US Geological Survey

However, the National Seismological Service has said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico and placed its epicenter two kilometers southeast of Isla in Veracruz

An earthquake struck southeast Mexico on Thursday,, sending people fleeing into the streets.

The US Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 and said the epicenter was about 7 miles (12 kilometers) west-northwest of the town of Nopalapan at a depth of 69 miles (111 kilometers).

Meanwhile, the National Seismological Service said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico and the epicenter was two kilometers southeast of Isla in Veracruz.

The quake triggered seismic alarms 235 miles (380 kilometers) away in Mexico City, but it was not felt in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage.