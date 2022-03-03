Mexico: 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes city, says US Geological Survey
However, the National Seismological Service has said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico and placed its epicenter two kilometers southeast of Isla in Veracruz
An earthquake struck southeast Mexico on Thursday,, sending people fleeing into the streets.
The US Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 and said the epicenter was about 7 miles (12 kilometers) west-northwest of the town of Nopalapan at a depth of 69 miles (111 kilometers).
Meanwhile, the National Seismological Service said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico and the epicenter was two kilometers southeast of Isla in Veracruz.
The quake triggered seismic alarms 235 miles (380 kilometers) away in Mexico City, but it was not felt in the capital.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
also read
How a flowing stream disappeared into the ground in Kashmir: All you need to know about sinkholes
A 20-km-long stretch of the Brengi water stream has suddenly disappeared in Kashmir after it was swallowed by a massive sinkhole, leaving locals concerned
Mexico Open 2022: Rafael Nadal downs Cameron Norrie to claim Acapulco title, remains unbeaten in 2022
Nadal needed one hour and 54 minutes to beat Britain's 12th-ranked Norrie for the fourth time in as many career meetings.
Mexico Open: Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, to face Cameron Norrie in final
Nadal is now 14-0 in the season and will try to capture his fourth title in Acapulco, where he's a fan favorite after winning the 2005, 2013 and 2020 titles.