Metropolitan Opera opens with Ukrainian national anthem, to cut ties with artists who support Putin

As Ukrainian national anthem began, the audience in the Opera stood up in unity amid the performance at Lincoln Center

It was an emotional night at the prestigious Metropolitan Opera on Monday, 28 February. On the opening night, a production of Don Carlos, lined up on stage and sang the Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity with the people of the war-hit country.

Sharing his ideas on the same, the opera company's general manager, Peter Gelb said that it was an important message to send across the world. The 141-year-old opera company also released an official statement, declaring that they will cut connections with artists who support Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Additionally, the general manager of the opera house said they will devote the rest of their season this year to the "bravery of Ukrainian leadership, civilians, and artists".

Among the members who sang in the Opera, a 24-year-old, Vlad Buialskiy’s family is still stuck in Ukraine. While speaking to NBC New York, Buialskiy said that he wants to help and support his family who is caught amid the fighting.

“I want to help my family and my country as much as I can, but I’m here in this hard moment,” he was quoted as saying by NBC.

Expressing his emotional moment on the stage, Buialskiy asserted that he walked off the stage with a heavy heart. He further stated that he was controlling his emotions but it was a sensitive moment wherein he could not stop himself from crying.

Watch the video here:

The Met Chorus singing the Ukrainian national anthem before tonight’s opening of Don Carlos at the Met Opera, a day after the Opera announced it’s cutting ties with Pro-Putin artists @NY1 pic.twitter.com/EWkoviUF6p — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) March 1, 2022

Soon after the video went viral on social media, users claimed that the moment reminded them of a scene from the 1942 classic drama Casablanca. Earlier on a similar note, a famed opera house in Spain - Teatro Real covered the hero of the play in a Ukrainian flag. The moment was captured during the funeral march scene in their production of Götterdämmerung. Watch the video here:

El equipo artístico de ‘El ocaso de los dioses’, en la última función de la ópera, esta noche, ha envuelto el cadáver de Siegfried en la bandera de Ucrania, como un acto simbólico de homenaje a las víctimas de la guerra. #StopWarInUkraine pic.twitter.com/ta9Kw4mrfy — Teatro Real (@Teatro_Real) February 27, 2022

As Russia intensifies its fight with Ukraine, people and communities around the world are coming out in support for civilians of the war-hit country.

