Meta starts firing people in latest round of layoffs, 5000 people terminated, more to get axed

Meta has reportedly started another round phase of layoffs According to insider sources and reports on LinkedIn. Numerous employees have been terminated, with thousands of individuals being affected, as per the information shared with Reuters. Former Meta employees on LinkedIn have also acknowledged these layoffs.

One such employee, working in Creator Marketing at Instagram, disclosed on LinkedIn that she and 5,000 of her colleagues had been let go. Similar posts on LinkedIn indicate that the layoffs have impacted various departments within Meta, including Instagram, Facebook, and other services.

More people to be laid off

While the exact number of job cuts remains undisclosed, Reports from last week suggest that Meta is planning to lay off around 6,000 employees in this round. The report also suggested that this may not be the last round of layoffs for this year.

The recent round of layoffs at Meta has affected multiple departments, including ad sales, marketing, communications, and partnerships. This development is in line with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement in March, where he stated that an additional 10,000 employees would be let go in order to reduce costs. It appears that the anticipated layoffs are now taking place.

Meta has been laying off people by the thousands since last year

Last year, the social media company announced 11,000 job cuts, accounting for approximately 13 per cent of its workforce. Zuckerberg acknowledged the difficulty of this decision and the challenges it would bring for the employees involved.

In March 2023, Meta announced an additional 10,000 job cuts, but reports suggest that only 4,000 employees were eliminated in the preceding months. Consequently, it was expected that an additional 6,000 employees would be laid off in May of this year. However, conflicting information has emerged from some employees on LinkedIn.

The recent wave of layoffs began earlier today, leading to numerous Meta employees expressing their disappointment at losing their jobs. Some individuals have expressed gratitude for the skills they acquired and the work they accomplished during their time at the company. Interestingly, a few employees have mentioned that they had been anticipating their own layoffs at Meta.

