Months after sacking 11,000 employees in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta in its second round of layoffs has announced the decision to terminate another set of 10,000 employees, over the year starting April.

The impact of the layoffs has been felt among employees in various departments including designers and engineers, as a result of which stories of laid-off employees are going viral on social media. One such story of a former Meta employee whose role, just like the others was abruptly terminated this month, caught attention on LinkedIn. The woman named Chell Sterioff took to her LinkedIn account and posted a long note to share her layoff story.

Chell also recalled how she received the termination mail abruptly at 4 am, stating that the same day was her last day of work.

Ex-Meta employee shares ‘shocking’ layoff story

Sharing details of the ‘shocking’ mail that she received around 4 am, Chell Sterioff in her LinkedIn post said that she was notified about her role being impacted by the Meta layoffs, mentioning that it would be her last day at the company.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to experience Meta. I learned a ton during my time there! After 1.5 decades at Microsoft it was a big cultural and engineering shift for me and I can truly say those I worked with lived the company values – be bold, be open, build awesome stuff, and more! To my FPM Metamates and fellow FB TPMs, I will miss working with you all. I hope our path cross again soon in this big-little tech world and, until then, I hope you each enjoy your adventure!” she concluded her post by expressing gratitude.

Reacting to her post, several users extended their support to Sterioff and also shared best wishes for her future.

Meta layoffs

In March, Meta announced the decision of cutting another 10,000 jobs over this year. The move comes as a part of Meta’s attempt to restructure the company. Zuckerberg once admitted to the company having over-hired employees during the pandemic.

