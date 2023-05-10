Mesmerizing: Travellers witness Northern Lights from flight, credit goes to a window seat

Passengers on a particular flight had no idea they were in for an experience of sorts as they began their journey. They could not have guessed that they were about to witness one of the most mesmerizing natural wonders that Planet Earth has to offer.

As the plane soared through the night sky, the captain announced that the passengers were in for a rare sight – a glimpse of the Northern Lights. And when the passengers looked out of their windows, they were left awestruck with the stunning spectacle. A video, which is now going viral on social media, captured the rare moment.

The passengers were witness to a spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights. Without wasting time, the pilot made an announcement over the intercom, alerting passengers of the stunning natural phenomenon taking place outside their windows. Ecstatic passengers whipped out their cameras and phones and captured the stunning display.

The video shared on Instagram has been viewed thousands of times, with many users marvelling at the breathtaking sight. It never comes as a surprise that for many people witnessing this beauty of nature is on their bucket list. Others remarked how extraordinary the view looks from the cockpit. “OMG OMG You’re so lucky! It’s on my bucket list,” a user wrote.

“I’m so jealous,” another person commented.

A third wrote, “I still can’t get over how good they looked from the cockpit.”

Scandinavia is one of the best places to witness the Northern Lights, with Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland being the other top destinations. The Northern Lights are caused by electrically charged particles from the sun colliding with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a spectacular light show. For those who haven’t been lucky enough to witness the Northern lights yet, this video is a reminder of the magic and wonder of nature.

This is not the first time passengers were able to witness this beauty from an aircraft. For some lucky folk in North America, the Aurora Borealis made a stunning appearance, leaving people flying from California to Canada awestruck.

Twitter was flooded with awe-inspiring photographs of the Northern Lights. One Twitter user even shared pictures of the phenomenon taken from a plane during a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix, with the caption, “Seeing the Northern Lights on a flight from LA to PHX is CRAZY. That’s so far south. Tonight was wild.”

