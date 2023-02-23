Mercedes-Benz partners up with Google, cars will get their own ‘supercomputers,’ and TikTok

Mercedes-Benz announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Google on navigation and will give “super computer-like performance” in every vehicle equipped with automatic driving sensors in order to compete with Tesla and Chinese entrants.

Automakers old and new are rushing to equal Tesla’s software-powered features, which enable car efficiency, battery range, and self-driving capabilities to be upgraded remotely.

Mercedes Benz and its “smart” car

To reduce the upfront cost of purchasing costly high-powered semiconductors, the German automaker decided to split income with semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia, its partner on automated driving software since 2020.

“You only pay for a highly subsidised chip, and then work out how to optimise joint income,” he explained, arguing that the sunk costs would be minimal even if drivers did not use every function available to them.

Customers who pay for an additional option bundle, on the other hand, will have vehicles outfitted with Lidar sensor technology and other gear for automatic “Level 3” driving, which has a higher variable cost.

Luminar Technologies, a self-driving sensor manufacturer in which Mercedes holds a tiny stake, announced a multi-billion dollar agreement with the carmaker on Wednesday to integrate its sensors across a wide variety of its cars by the middle of the decade.

Mercedes and Google partner up

Mercedes-Benz stated that its cooperation with Google will enable it to provide traffic intelligence and automatic rerouting in its vehicles.

When the car is parked or in Level 3 automated driving mode, which enables a driver to take their eyes off the wheel on certain roadways as long as they can resume control if necessary, drivers will also be able to view YouTube on the car’s entertainment system.

Other automakers, including General Motors, Renault, Nissa, and Ford, have integrated a complete suite of Google services into their cars, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other apps.

According to the business, all cars built on Mercedes’ upcoming modular architecture base will have so-called hyper screens that stretch across the cockpit.

TikTok makes an entry into cars, starting with Mercedes

Mercedes cars are also getting a bunch of new features. TikTok, apparently, is finding its way into automobiles, beginning with the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which will hit the market in autumn 2023.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be equipped with an upgraded version of the MBUX entertainment system, which served as a forerunner to the automaker’s custom-built operating system known as MB.OS. Mercedes intends to include MB.OS in its next iteration of cars, which will be available in late 2024.

TikTok isn’t the only programme that will be available for the Mercedes E-Class. It is, however, one of the more intriguing options because it demonstrates Mercedes’ interest and position in the Chinese market. TikTok will also be accessible in other countries, including the United States, in the new Mercedes E-Class.

“It is extremely, highly important in Asia,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said of TikTok. “Don’t forget that the typical S-Class owner in China is around or under 40 years old.”

“When we select these various applications, we go market by market or area by region,” he added. “We looked at what was most commonly used — music or movies [and] so on — and attempted to work our way down that list.”

The recently upgraded MBUX system, which will include a “superscreen” that covers the full dashboard, will enable drivers to access the TikTok app while the vehicle is stopped and view videos.

Passengers will be able to participate in the activity as well because they will have access to a section of the screen immediately in front of them. Because the passenger device has a restricted field of vision, the driver will be unable to observe TikTok videos that are being played on that screen. A driver monitoring device will also follow the motorist’s gaze.

