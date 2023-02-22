New Delhi: Have you been told that guzzling on ice-cold carbonated beverages on sweltering hot afternoons is a bad thing for you? Well those people might just have to eat their words. Results from a new study now claims that men who drink aerated beverages like Coca-Cola or Pepsi have larger testicles. However, there is a catch!

Pepsi, Coca-Cola make men more masculine

A latest study published in the journal Acta Endocrinol found that drinking sodas may make men more masculine and give them bigger balls.

However, the catch is that the study was conducted on mice. It showed adult male mice who consumed more Coca-Cola or Pepsi had larger genitals and higher testosterone levels.

The study aimed to understand the influences of carbonated beverages on testis growth and came to the conclusion that a higher concentration of Coca-Cola or Pepsi could raise testosterone secretion and increase testis longitudinal diameter (TLD), testes transverse diameters (TDD) and serum concentrations.

Interestingly, the study sharply contrasts previous findings which suggested that sugary drinks and processed edibles make men less fertile. The new research, on the contrary, provides some evidences that high caffeine intake can actually increase production of testosterone inside the body, which leads to higher sperm production and subsequently larger testicles.

Shocking result

China’s Northwest Minzu University had initially set out to show that sugary sodas were bad for male fertility. However, after mere 15 days, where the mice were divided into five groups, the researchers revealed their shocking results. Incidentally, one group got 50 per cent Pepsi mixed with tap water, the second pure Pepsi, the third and fourth had the same thing but with Coca-Cola and the fifth Pure water .

Researchers found that majority of the mice’s testicles were significantly higher in the groups that drank Coca-Cola and 100 per cent Pepsi.

Startling findings

Researchers also found that on days 10 and 15 the group of mice which drank pure Pepsi had significantly higher concentrations of testosterone.

The results suggest that large doses of Pepsi and Coca-Cola could improve testosterone production in male mice. However, despite the startling findings, researchers have revealed that the mice used in the study do not mate.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.