Men rescue driver from burning car in Canada, incident caught on camera

Five men are being hailed for their bravery in Canada after they pulled out the driver from a burning car in Ontario. The video of the daring rescue has been posted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on its social media channels.

Here is the video of the rescue operation:

A 36 year old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, '22 pic.twitter.com/bwE43tMhn1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2022

In the video, a white sedan could be seen on the highway with smoke emerging from it. Later, the car is shown crashed with black smoke coming out from the vehicle.

Then five men, who didn't know the driver, are seen trying their best to pull the man out before any unfortunate incident could take place.

Realising the danger, the men quickly start using their feet, elbows and ultimately a hammer provided by a man who was passing by in a dump truck to break the window on the driver's side to pull him out.

Later, the video shows the car catching on fire as the men struggle to pull the driver out through the window. The driver was saved just moments before the white sedan was totally engulfed in flames.

The 36-year-old driver from Toronto reportedly experienced a "medical episode" which is why he was apparently unconscious.

Ben Sykes, who was involved in the rescue operations, told CTV News Toronto that he was travelling with his wife when he saw a man with a jack in his hand running towards the sedan and immediately he decided to participate in the rescue operations as well.

"Thanks to that hammer, they were able to break the window in the “nick of time” and save the man," he added.

Fabricio Lauar, who was with Sykes, told CBC News that everything happened too quickly for them to think of their own safety. Reportedly, Sykes and Lauar managed to speak to the driver after the incident and he was doing well.

