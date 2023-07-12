Memed: As NATO hangs Zelenskyy out to dry, netizens lampoon Ukraine prez

A viral photo from the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania has surfaced online, where the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was spotted standing alone while other delegates were busy talking and greeting each other.

The picture was shot at the family photograph ahead of the social dinner. It could be seen that the Ukrainian President was left isolated amidst decisions over Ukraine joining NATO.

However, it remains unclear whether Zelenskyy was left alone with other leaders refusing to indulge in a conversation with him.

Meanwhile, if one closely looks at the viral photo, Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska can be seen a few steps apart greeting another female leader at the Summit.

Check out some viral reactions:

Result of #Nato summit in Vilnius in one photo. No comments needed. pic.twitter.com/I3L0sXp2ru — Igor Lopatonok (@lopatonok) July 11, 2023

Zelensky is not just angry because he’s short, has no friends and was rejected by NATO… He’s also angry because Putin currently controls 100,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory. Huge L! pic.twitter.com/EIFZWd4U01 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 11, 2023

The NATO alliance pulled him into this war. Trained him for this war. Dangled the membership as a carrot in front of him only to get to Russia. NATO doesn’t care about Ukrainians. Nor does it want Zelensky. He’s been had. pic.twitter.com/xXOCskpa7p — Marinochka🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 (@joiedevivre789) July 12, 2023

A picture is worth a thousand words. NATO have turned their backs on Zelensky. Without NATO’s direct military intervention, Ukraine will perish, making Zelensky a dead man walking. The West sacrificed Ukraine and it’s People in an attempt to weaken Russia. They failed. pic.twitter.com/iAJYbrrVKt — ⚔️🇺🇸Sir Rickster🇺🇸⚔️ (@Rickster_75) July 12, 2023

NATO Summit

US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the new NATO-Ukraine Council, a permanent body where the 31 allies and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.

The setting is part of NATO’s effort to bring Ukraine as close as possible to the military alliance without actually joining it. On Tuesday, the leaders said in their communique summarizing the summit’s conclusions that Ukraine can join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”

With inputs from agencies