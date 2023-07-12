World

Memed: As NATO hangs Zelenskyy out to dry, netizens lampoon Ukraine prez

In a viral photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was spotted standing alone while other delegates were busy talking and greeting each other

July 12, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a social dinner during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. AP

A viral photo from the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania has surfaced online, where the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was spotted standing alone while other delegates were busy talking and greeting each other.

The picture was shot at the family photograph ahead of the social dinner. It could be seen that the Ukrainian President was left isolated amidst decisions over Ukraine joining NATO.

However, it remains unclear whether Zelenskyy was left alone with other leaders refusing to indulge in a conversation with him.

Meanwhile, if one closely looks at the viral photo, Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska can be seen a few steps apart greeting another female leader at the Summit.

Check out some viral reactions:

NATO Summit

US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the new NATO-Ukraine Council, a permanent body where the 31 allies and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.

The setting is part of NATO’s effort to bring Ukraine as close as possible to the military alliance without actually joining it. On Tuesday, the leaders said in their communique summarizing the summit’s conclusions that Ukraine can join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”

