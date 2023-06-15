WATCH: Members of US Congress speak on the importance of PM Modi’s US visit

The United States is all excited and Americans are eagerly preparing to extend warm welcome to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be on a State visit from 21 to 24 June.

Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

The US Congress recently invited PM Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate during his visit to the country on 22 June.

The members of the US Congress said that they look forward to the state address that PM Modi will make. They also spoke about the importance of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the US.

‘Great expectation from Modi’s US visit’

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said the Congress will “look forward to the state address that he (PM Modi) will make in the Congress. That’s a very important position to be in. We will be attentive and we will look forward to all of the solutions that we can make together.”

Lee said that there is great expectation from the “leader of one of the largest or the largest democracy to visit the oldest democracy and to renew long-standing friendship around the issues of nonviolence, around the issue of democracy and caring about our people.”

#WATCH | The Congress will look forward to the state address that he (PM Modi) will make in the US Congress. That will be both houses of Congress. That’s a very important position to be in. We will be attentive & we will look forward to all of the solutions that we can make… pic.twitter.com/Y9b8DOyD84 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

The Congresswoman went on to say that the US "looks forward to all of the solutions that we can make together. That's what we have always done with India. We have always found ways to solve our concerns together."

"Nations may have many diplomatic concerns that they must discuss. But the good news is that we have the pathway to India and India has the pathway to the US. And we know how to discuss our issues and be part of affiliation and leadership and continue to work together," she said.

'Looking forward to Modi’s visit with great anticipation'

"The US-India relations are extremely important to our world and both the countries. We are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the joint session of Congress," US Representative Buddy Carter said.

"We serve at the will of the people and certainly Prime Minister Modi has served the people well. We all strive to have democracy in the world. We all need good trade relations and we certainly have good trade relations with India," he said.

I’m excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi to our nation’s Capitol next week. The US - India relationship is one of the most important in the world. pic.twitter.com/xnagPAGkyQ — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) June 13, 2023

"We look forward with great anticipation from hearing from Prime Minister Modi and we look forward to build in our relationship between US and India," Carter added.

'Everybody understands how important India-US allyship is'

US Representative Richard McCormick stressed upon the significance of strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and the US. Regardless of their political affiliations, he believes that lawmakers should recognise India as a crucial and valuable partner in the future.

Talking about PM Modi's upcoming visit to the US, Congressman McCormick said he thinks that everybody understands the importance of the relations between the two nations.

"I think a lot of people don't realise how important India is. I think that's why it's important for PM Modi to be here and have these consequential conversations. Anybody who is not thinking about the importance of India doesn't realise the strength of numbers, the amount of industrial base, the amount to produce things that China produces simultaneously, but from a much more friendly venue. Somebody who's following the WTO rules rather than breaking them. That's the kind of partner we need," McCormick, US House of Representatives, Congressman from Georgia said.

He further said, "I think everybody understands how important that allyship is. When you talk about the most populous country in the world right next to the second most populous country in the world, which they keep on switching off a little bit late, but also the fact that China's growing its economy from about 5 trillion only 10 years ago to 18 trillion just in 10 years. Now they've done some of that in very bad ways, and they've run up a lot of debt.

#WATCH | US: I think a lot of people don't realize how important India is. I think that's why it's important for PM Modi to be here & have these consequential conversations. Anybody who's not thinking about the importance of India doesn't realize the strength of numbers, the… pic.twitter.com/7iAyM19Yi8 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

This will be PM Modi's first state visit to the US during his nine-year reign as prime minister.

The last state visit to the US was made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between November 23 and 25, 2009.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.