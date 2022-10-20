Meghan Markle shows her support for Iranian women by wearing 'Women, Life, Freedom' t-shirt

Sparking from Iran, the anti-hijab revolution after a month has now enraged legions of women across the globe. Engulfing several nations, the protest, which began after the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, has witnessed the support of innumerable celebrated personalities, and now it seems that the revolution has also absorbed royalties to impart their support. This after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made out a powerful statement with her sartorial pick recently. While attending a Women at Spotify event in Los Angeles, Meghan was seen extending her support to women in Iran, by wearing a “Women.Life.Freedom” t-shirt. The former actress took the internet by storm after she posed with Archewell president, Mandana Dayani, and executive vice president of global communications, Ashley Hansen, wearing the symbolic black t-shirt.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Mandana shared a couple of pictures with a lengthy caption. In the first picture, Mandana and Ashley can be seen sporting formal suits, while Meghan donned the iconic round-neck black t-shirt with “Women.Life.Freedom” written on it in Farsi. In the next selfie, Mandana and Meghan can be seen posing together. While sharing the post, Mandana wrote in the caption, “Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls in front of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANDANA DAYANI (@mandanadayani)

She added, “At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom. As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni.”

For those who don’t know, the revolutionary protest in Iran began after the Iranian Kurdish woman was reportedly arrested for not wearing her hijab properly by the controversial morality police of Iran. According to some reports, the protest, which started in the wake of her death, has claimed more than a hundred lives in the nation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.