Meghan Markle gives water to coughing woman at UN; internet praises 'people's Duchess'

The couple tied the knot at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom in 2018. They have two children together. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the world by storm after they announced that they were stepping back as 'senior' royals and working to become financially independent

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has won hearts for giving a water bottle to a coughing woman at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Markle was at the UN General Assembly to support her husband, Prince Harry, while he delivered the keynote address on Nelson Mandela International Day.

A video of the event shows the Duchess of Sussex pulling out a bottle of water and handing it to the woman coughing behind her. The two women have a brief conversation as she hands over the bottle.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/Sussex98/status/1549095814286348288

The video went viral. Several users were appreciative of Markle’s kind gesture. “To offer your bottle of water to another woman who is coughing tells me more of Duchess Meghan's character, than any hit piece book written about her,” wrote one user. Another called her “the people's Duchess”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a stylish appearance at the event, and complemented each other in their black ensembles. In his keynote address, Prince Harry criticised the overturning of Roe vs Wade by the US Supreme Court and termed it the “rolling back of constitutional rights.”

He also gave a special shout-out to Markle and called her his “soulmate”. According to the Duke, it was during their Africa trip that he realised she was his soulmate.

The couple tied the knot at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom in 2018. They have two children together. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the world by storm after they announced that they were stepping back as "senior" royals and working to become financially independent.

A new biography on the couple and their relationship with the royal family is due for release later this month. Titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, the book by Tom Bower, Britain’s leading investigative biographer, contains accounts from “insiders who have never spoken before”.

As per reports, Bower spent a year collecting testimonies from both friends and detractors of Markle. Separately, Prince Harry has his own memoir slated for release later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.