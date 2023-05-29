More than a century after RMS Titanic sank, people continue to marvel at the artifacts recovered from the luxury passenger liner. According to a recent BBC report, 111 years after the ship sank, the wreckage of the iconic ship has revealed a lost necklace made from megalodon shark teeth. Magellan, a Guernsey-based company, produced the first full-size digital scan of the doomed luxury passenger ship with the help of two submarines. The Guernsey-based deep-sea mapping firm captured images of gold jewellery with Megalodon teeth, a prehistoric shark.

Considering the size of the wreck site, Magellan CEO Richard Parkinson – as per a report by ITV – called the find ‘astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking’.

“What is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there’s a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern. The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details,” Parkinson said.

The Project

The project has become the largest underwater scan in history with 700,000 images from all angles to create an exact 3D reconstruction of the underwater world. One of the images shows a necklace made from a Megalodon tooth with gold jewellery embedded inside made from the tooth of a prehistoric shark. Megalodon, an extinct shark species, is one of the largest to have lived in the history. However, a pre-existing agreement between the UK-US government prohibits removing artifacts from the wreckage so the team was not permitted to touch the necklace.

AI to the rescue

According to Magellan, artificial intelligence with facial recognition will be used to identify the necklace’s owner. The company will contact the relatives of the 2,200 passengers onboard the ship when it sank. A report by Independent said that the company will analyse footage from passengers when they boarded the ship, particularly their faces and the clothes they wore.

The luxury passenger liner sank during its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York, after colliding with an iceberg in April 1912. The mishap killed more than 1,500 passengers. It has been extensively explored since 1985 after it was discovered around 650 kilometers (400 miles) off the coast of Canada, but cameras have never been able to capture the ship in its entirety.

