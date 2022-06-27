Meet the ‘Goat of Kyiv’, Ukraine’s newest war hero

As the horrors of war continue to unfold upon the people of Ukraine, an unassuming goat is being celebrated after its chaotic movements triggered a boobytrap, dealing grievous injuries to at least 40 Russian soldiers

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its fifth month and in this time, several Ukrainian generals and soldiers have been hailed heroes. As the horrors of war continue to unfold upon the people of Ukraine, an unassuming goat is being hailed by netizens as the latest hero, as the ‘Goat of Kyiv’ to be more precise.

What is the Goat of Kyiv?



According to The Telegraph, a goat with its “chaotic movements” may have spelled doom for at least 40 Russian soldiers.

The Russian soldiers were grievously injured when a Ukrainian goat set off a boobytrap they were laying around a hospital in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In an apparent attempt of ambush, the soldiers had connected the tripwire to multiple grenades and set them in a circular arrangement.

As they waited in anticipation of dealing great damage to the defending forces of Ukraine, an escaped goat came zooming in in the direction of the hospital.

The “chaotic movement” resulted in a chain reaction of explosions. The details of the incident were reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

“As a result of the goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements, the animal ‘disposed of’ several grenades,” the Defense Intelligence wrote.

“As a result of a chain reaction, several (Russians) sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.”

Even though the goat is unlikely to have survived the cataclysmic chain of events, it has registered its victory over several hearts for its unintentional bravery. The goat soon received the moniker the “Goat of Kyiv” that is inspired by an urban legend, a pilot known as Ghost of Kyiv.

Considered to be a myth by many, the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ is claimed to have shot down as many as 40 Russian aircrafts during the ongoing war.

Here’s how people reacted to the news:

The Goat of Kyiv is my Spirit Animal!!! — Shelley Schumaker (@ShelleySchu) June 24, 2022

Lol don’t worry the Goat of Kyiv will come to your rescue… — MR HAMEED (@KryptoKnight22) June 21, 2022

I needed this today. The GOAT goat!!!! https://t.co/8NP1M54CQR — Tammy Frericks (@frericks_tammy) June 25, 2022

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Ukraine has been helped out by an animal in its struggle against Russian onslaught. Last month, a Jack Russel terrier named Patron was recognised for seeking out more than 200 explosive devices since the start of the invasion.

As per The Telegraph, two-year-old Patron, or Bullet in English, has been working in the Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, to remove the threat of unexploded ordnance.

Also read: The bravest dog: Meet Patron, the Jack Russell Terrier, sniffing out Russian mines in Ukraine

The dog was awarded a medal of honour from the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.