McDonald's UAE sends free food with thoughtful note to customer, internet reacts

A user appreciated the brand, terming it a small gesture and an unforgettable customer experience. He added that to be the reason why McDonald's was one of the most valuable brands in the world

The internet is full of heartwarming stories. Apart from being a source of information, the online media has always been a storehouse of inspiring examples that motivate us to follow the path. One such example is of McDonald's UAE sending free food and a kind note to one of its customers who was in the hospital.

The post made by Dom Mernock on LinkedIn shows a picture that has a brief note sent by McDonald’s to the man who ordered food while he was at a hospital. The note read, "Hello! We've seen that you've placed your order from the hospital. Hope you're keeping well! Your order is on us. The McDonald's UAE team."

Close to 15 lakh people have so far reacted to the post which has also garnered tons of comments. Reacting to the post, a user wrote how could a person admitted to the hospital order McDonalds food, questioning if the fast food ordered could be considered healthy.

Responding to it, a user said that there was no proof if the food was for the patient and emphasised there was no need for others to be stressed about another person’s eating habits.

A user appreciated the brand, terming it a small gesture and an unforgettable customer experience. He added that to be the reason why McDonald's was one of the most valuable brands in the world.

One of the users questioned why anyone would eat McD's in a hospital while another emphasised if someone's meal in the hospital was going to be from McDonald’s then the person must be prepared to be in the hospital for a while.

Some of them even pointed out that if this was the UAE and the bag was in Arabic, why the card was in English. What are your thoughts on this gesture of McDonalds?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.