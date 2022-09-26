Lahore: Religious scholar maulana Tariq Jameel was criticised on social media platforms after his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, local media reported.

Tariq Jameel was joined by a delegation of religious scholars during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday, Express Tribune reported.

The delegation was received by the head granthi of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Sardar Gobind Singh, Punjab Assembly Member Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, among others.

During his visit, Tariq Jameel was given a briefing regarding Kartarpur. He was told that Baba Guru Nanak was a proponent of humanity and brotherhood, the report added.

“I visited Kartarpur Corridor, where I met the local and foreign pilgrims and was presented with presents by the management,” he wrote on Twitter.

I visited Kartarpur Corridor,

where I met the local and foreign pilgrims and was presented with presents by the management. pic.twitter.com/1iaIVb09Jv — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) September 25, 2022

Also, he was given Saropa and Kirpan by the administration. He interacted with the Sikh pilgrims, who had come to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

“Kartarpur is the corridor of peace. Minorities in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom,” Maulana Tariq Jameel said.

However, Tariq Jameel’s visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib drew criticism on social media as the pictures were shared on various platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

