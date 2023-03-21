Massive earthquake jolts northern India, epicenter in Afghanistan
A massive earthquake jolted large parts of northern India including the Delhi NCR region late on Tuesday evening
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was 133 kilometres from Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The earthquake was measured at 6.8 on the Richter Scale.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/wg4MWB0QdX
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023
Apart from India and Afghanistan, the other affected countries include Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.
In India, strong earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital Delhi and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening.
Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.
"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," news agency ANI quoted a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida as saying.
#WATCH | J&K: People in Srinagar rush out of their houses as strong tremors of earthquake felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/7pXAU0I1WX
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023
ARY News reported that earthquake tremors shook several cities in Pakistan including the capital Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.
