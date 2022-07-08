Market Roundup: Sensex rises 303 points, Nifty closes at 16,220; check top winners and losers

India VIX tanked to 18.40 levels. Metal and realty were the only sectors to end lower. Banking was the top gainer. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices inched up between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent

Domestic markets ended higher for the third consecutive session on Friday, 8 July. While BSE Sensex jumped over 300 points, NSE Nifty 50 climbed above 16,200.

India VIX tanked to 18.40 levels. Metal and realty were the only sectors to end lower. Banking was the top gainer. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices inched up between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed to 54,481.84, up by 0.56 per cent or 303.38 points. On the BSE, around 165 shares remained unchanged, while 1,378 stocks declined and 1,897 advanced. L&T, Power Grid, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top achievers. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were the biggest draggers.

Top BSE gainers:

L&T: The value of the company soared to Rs 1,687.40, up by 4.72 per cent.

Power Grid: The shares surged 2.94 per cent to Rs 218.80.

NTPC: The value of the company jumped 2.21 per cent to Rs 143.50 per equity.

ICICI Bank: The stock climbed 1.85 per cent to Rs 755.65.

Axis Bank: The shares gained to Rs 669.10, increasing 1.62 per cent.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The shares settled the day at Rs 885.75, falling 1.62 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: The stock slid 1.47 per cent to Rs 848.45.

Maruti: The value of the company declined 1.43 per cent to Rs 8,475.45 per equity.

TCS: The stock slumped to Rs 3,264.85, down by 0.67 per cent.

Wipro: The shares dipped 0.38 per cent to Rs 419.20.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose 87.70 points or 0.54 per cent to 16,220.60. While 32 shares out of 50 advanced, 17 fell and one stock remained unchanged. Bank Nifty gained 203 points to 35,124.05.

Top NSE gainers:

L&T: The shares surged 4.63 per cent to Rs 1,685.70.

Power Grid: The stock climbed to Rs 219.30, up by 3.18 per cent.

Tata Motors: The shares jumped 2.24 per cent to Rs 440.50.

NTPC: The value of the company gained 2.17 per cent to Rs 143.50 per equity.

SBI Life: The stock reached Rs 1,147.00, increasing 1.99 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

Maruti: The shares slid 1.66 per cent to Rs 8,463.60.

Hindalco: The value of the company settled 1.65 per cent lower at Rs 355.70.

Tata Steel: The stock slumped to Rs 885.25, falling 1.64 per cent.

HDFC Life: The shares dipped 1.60 per cent to Rs 545.70.

ONGC: The value of the company declined 1.50 per cent to Rs 121.65 per equity.

