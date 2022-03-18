Mariupol theatre bombing: Over 130 civilians rescued, but 'hundreds' still trapped under rubble, says Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine accused Russia of hitting the theatre Wednesday, though Moscow denied it. It is believed that the bomb shelter underneath the Drama Theatre housed up to 1,000 people fleeing the onslaught on Mariupol
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday 130 people had been saved after the bombing of a theatre in the port city of Mariupol under Russian siege, but "hundreds" were still trapped in rubble.
"More than 130 people have been saved. But hundreds of Mariupol residents are still beneath the rubble," Zelensky said in a video address on Facebook.
He promised to continue rescue operations in Mariupol "despite shelling" in the southern city that has suffered vast destruction.
Ukraine accused Russia of hitting the theatre Wednesday, though Moscow denied this.
Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova earlier said a bomb shelter underneath the Drama Theatre had survived the impact, and some "adults and children" had emerged alive.
It had been feared that up to 1,000 people may have been taking refuge underground at the time of the blast.
Days before the apparent attack, satellite images shared by private company Maxar, clearly showed the word "DETI" -- or "children" in Russian -- written on the ground on either side of the building.
The Russian army on Friday said it was fighting in the city centre of Mariupol.
Zelensky said Western weapon deliveries to the country were too slow.
"We again remind certain Western leaders that it will be a moral defeat for them... if Ukraine does not receive advanced weapons," he said.
He repeated calls for European ports to deny entry to all Russian ships and criticised some Western firms for not leaving Russia after it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
"All Western companies must leave the Russian market," he said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: What is the US doing to help Ukrainian refugees?
Despite the difficulties, the US could handle the arrival of more refugees, says Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS, one of the nation's nine resettlement agencies.
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown
Providers of internet-based services and apps have been mostly reluctant to take actions that could deprive Russian citizens of social media services and other sources of information.
At Ukraine's largest art museum in Lviv, a race to protect heritage
The doors of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in the western city of Lviv have been closed since Russia's war on Ukraine began on 24 February, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues.