Mann Ki Baat: Denmark ambassador praises PM Modi for 'connection with people'

Mann Ki Baat: Freddy Svane, the ambassador of Denmark to India, listened to the 100th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday in Delhi and praised the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to connect with the country’s common people through the radio show.

“I think it’s a great initiative. Really, it’s connecting with people and whatever the honourable Prime Minister is doing is connecting with the people. I’ve seen all these pitches like Swachh Bharat, and green hydrogen Viksit Bharat. And I was at the Independence Day back in 2014 so I see this development towards including the people and what India stands for and what honourable Prime Minister stands for to connect with the people,” Svane told ANI.

A nation cannot develop without engaging with its citizens, according to Denmark’s envoy, and Mann Ki Baat is the best step in that direction.

“Mann Ki Baat is the way forward really and I’m so happy to see all the good stories about the fibres, the cleaning of the Himalayas, the jobs being created in Kashmir and so forth that’s the people’s movement and we need that,” said Svane mentioning the stories he liked in the 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio show.

In the historic 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and claimed that his radio programme is the “Mann Ki Baat” of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

Thousands of letters and comments from the public, the prime minister claimed, left him “swept away by emotions” when he read them. He stated that the nation’s citizens should be applauded for his monthly radio show, which debuted on October 3, 2014, reaching its 100th episode.

“Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions,” PM Modi said.

The government’s citizen outreach project, which targets a variety of social groups like women, youth, and farmers, has grown significantly since the launch of the “Mann Ki Baat” programme on October 3, 2014, and it has inspired local action.

(With agency inputs)

