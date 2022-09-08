A video is going viral on social media in which a man can be seen walking his goose on a leash on a busy road

While scrolling through social media, we all end up on the weird side of the internet once in a while. And this time, you are about to witness a video that will make you feel like – now you have seen everything.

The video, which has gone viral, shows a man walking his goose on a leash on a busy road. The odd pet can be seen flapping its wings as he hangs it at a little height from the ground with the leash. When the man gets to the other side of the road, he leaves the bird on the ground and starts walking it like he would walk a dog.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “If you’ve seen everything.” The footage has garnered more than 14.6 million views, above 567,000 likes, and 84,000 retweets so far.

Watch this video here:



In the comment section, some people stated that they have seen even weirder things. A user shared a picture in the comment section in which a man can be seen waking a duck with boots while dangling a chihuahua from a leash. A small dog can also be seen in his pocket.

“Somehow not as weird as the time my girlfriend and I saw a guy walking a duck with boots and a harness while dangling a chihuahua from a leash and carrying another dog in his pocket. Still not the craziest thing I’ve seen in San Francisco though,” he commented while sharing the picture.

Somehow not as weird as the time my girlfriend and I saw a guy walking a duck with boots and a harness, while dangling a chihuahua from a leash and carrying another dog in his pocket. Still not the craziest thing I’ve seen in San Francisco though. pic.twitter.com/kYjm4I1aYI — Austin D (@Austin_Dillman) September 7, 2022



This shocking but adorable clip also brought nostalgia to some users.

An account wrote, “This is so cool! Brought back memories. I had a duck as a pet when I was about 6 – 7. Used to put a leash on him and walk him around. His name was Waddles. Glad I saw this. The memories made me smile!”.

This is so cool! Brought back memories. I had a duck as a pet when I was about 6 – 7. Used to put a leash on him and walk him around. His name was Waddles. Glad I saw this. The memories made me smile! — A Little Left of Center (@MyMoms1stKid) September 7, 2022



In a similar type of incident, a girl was spotted walking an alligator on a leash at the Love Park in the USA. This incident was caught on camera.

Have a look at this video here:

Girl walks emotional-support alligator through park pic.twitter.com/gWES4idS5T — Pitbull (@Willian87420216) August 31, 2022



In the clip, the reptile could be seen being friendly to other visitors. Reportedly, the name of this odd pet was Wally.

