Man tracks down crook on his own, performs citizen's arrest after Sussex police showed no interest

Sussex (UK): When the police were uninterested in solving his case, a father tracked down a crook who had used his bank card and chased him for 600 yards through a town centre.

Scott Dunster, 38, of Eastbourne, East Sussex, took matters into his own hands after his wife’s purse and their joint account card were stolen in a car break-in outside of their home.

After the New Year’s Eve debacle, he discovered that £60 had been spent in an off-license store, so he went down and obtained CCTV footage of the thief using his card.

Dunster brought the pictures to the police in an effort to have the issue resolved, but when no progress was made right away, he decided to post them on Facebook.

Local social media users quickly identified the criminal as 27-year-old Joseph Khas.

On Monday afternoon, the father-of-three was alerted by a friend who had seen Khas, and after failing to reach the police on 101, he confronted the crook himself.

Through the local town centre, Dunster pursued the criminal for 600 yards before tackling and pinning him to the ground with the aid of security guards.

After appearing before Brighton magistrates, Joseph Khas pleaded guilty to fraud.

There was insufficient proof to accuse anyone of stealing the purse, which was eventually found, so Khas was granted bail to be sentenced on February 2.

Dunster, a recruitment consultant, told media: “I risked my life confronting him. He could have been carrying a weapon”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.