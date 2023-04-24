Christopher Chapel, a 72-year-old man from the United Kingdom, felt devastated when the cruise ship he had been travelling on departed without him as he was undergoing medical tests in the Philippines. Chapel had invested 17,500 pounds (Rs 17.83 lakh) for a round-the-world cruise that commenced earlier this year.

Chapel disembarked from the cruise ship on Palawan Island in the Philippines on 4 March to undergo a medical check-up, only to discover that he had a mild case of heatstroke. Sadly, the ship had already departed by the time his tests were completed, leaving him disheartened. Midway through the journey, he had begun experiencing nausea and sought medical attention from the ship’s doctor.

After a thorough examination, the doctor advised him to undergo further testing and informed him that he would not be permitted to re-board the ship.

Chapel and his niece contacted the cruise organisers and travel insurers, who classified his condition as critical, making his return challenging. Since Chapel was also deemed unfit for flying to Manila, he had to visit the Philippines capital via boat. Eventually, he was granted permission to board a flight and finally arrived back home in the UK on 7 April.

“The doctors who brought me home were lovely, I could not fault them, though they weren’t sure why there were required because they just gave me Diazepam to calm my nerves and there wasn’t anything else wrong with me,” Chapel told Lad Bible.

The 72-year-old expressed that the situation appeared to be a humorous mistake. He mentioned that the individual who instructed him to leave the ship did not even examine him, and must have been aware that the hospital tests would take longer than the ship’s scheduled port stay. Chapel questioned why he had not been provided with more information or shown any medical report regarding the supposed critical medical situation, as repeatedly mentioned by P&O Cruises.

Chapel said that he felt trapped in a hospital bed despite having no health concerns. He believed he should have been permitted to re-board the ship, as his health issue was not deemed serious.

He is currently awaiting the return of his luggage, and the company has assured him that they will cover the associated costs.

