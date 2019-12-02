You are here:
Man sculpts Tesla's new Cybertruck out of mashed potatoes; Twitter calls him 'Elon Mash'

World FP Trending Dec 02, 2019 13:44:44 IST

  • A video of a man carving Tesla's new Cybertruck out of mashed potatoes as part of his thanksgiving tradition is doing rounds on the internet.

  • Twitter took notice of Milano and his artistry when his brother Dan Milano posted the video and a Twitter thread with updates of his "mashterpiece" for his followers

  • Milano, who has a background in art and architectural history told the publication that that the most difficult part of the carving was getting the geometric lines in proportion, and achieving the illusion that it is sitting on four wheels.

A video of a man carving Tesla’s new Cybertruck out of mashed potatoes as part of his thanksgiving tradition is doing rounds on the internet.

Keeping up with Greg Milano's holiday tradition of building things out of mashed potatoes, the 30-year-old built the Cybertruck after it became a topic of conversation for his tech-savvy family members at the Thanksgiving table, reported CNN.

Milano, who has a background in art and architectural history told the publication that the most difficult part of the carving was getting the geometric lines in proportion, and achieving the illusion that it is sitting on four wheels.

Twitter took notice of Milano and his artistry when his brother Dan Milano posted the video and a Twitter thread with updates of his "mashterpiece" for his followers:

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

 

