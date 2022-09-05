Man scales 72-storey building in London, arrested for trespassing

Adam Lockwood is known for climbing tall buildings. This time, he was filmed climbing one of the tallest buildings in UK, The Shard

We all are passionate about something. Some of us like to swim, while some like photography or journaling or collecting stamps. But these are common, have you ever heard of someone who loves to climb tall buildings?

Adam Lockwood is known for climbing tall buildings. This time, he was filmed climbing one of the tallest buildings in UK, “The Shard”. And he did it without any restraints. Lockwood also took a selfie at the skyscraper’s summit, and posted it on his Facebook account.

Lockwood previously gained popularity after climbing a crane in Dubai and the San Siro football stadium in Milan. He also tried to do pull-ups from a tall beam at a power station in Croatia. He never wears restraints for any of the feats. He depends on his grip and upper body strength.

The footage of him climbing The Shard was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Ladies and Gentleman. This was not me. I am not the Shard Climber.”.

Watch this clip here:

Ladies and Gentleman. This was not me. I am not the Shard Climber. pic.twitter.com/ZeZyKxxPcX — Cristo (@cristo_radio) September 4, 2022

The clip elicited both shock and awe. One user commented, “I can't understand how anyone can do this? I can't go to the top of the Shard in the lift!”.

I can't understand how anyone can do this? I can't go to the top of the Shard in the lift! You got a scoop today Cristo! — angela varndall (@angelavarndall) September 4, 2022

“OMG my stomach is flipping just watching this!”, a person wrote.

OMG my stomach is flipping just watching this! 😂 — Magown et al (@mags26121) September 5, 2022

The Metropolitan police, London fire brigade, and London ambulance service arrived near the 1,017 feet building at 5:38 am. Adam Lockwood was arrested along with two other men. He was arrested on the suspicion of trespassing, while the other two were arrested on the suspicion of causing public nuisance.

A couple who reside on the 40th floor of The Shard also reported seeing him climbing the 72-floor building barefoot. They spoke about spotting a barefoot climber ascending the London skyscraper on Sunday morning. Paul Curphey and his partner Treasaidh spotted him waving and climbing past their window. The duo, who visited London for a birthday trip, were lying on bed when they saw Lockwood enthusiastically waving at them.

