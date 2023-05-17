Man narrowly escapes shark attack during fishing in Hawaii; scary video goes viral

Just like land, water bodies also have their own lot of predators including sharks and whales. One of the most dreaded and dangerous creatures, sharks are largely feared by people, thanks to their hunting acts and preying nature. From divers to fishermen, people also get to encounter sharks in the water, which can often turn out to be fatal. In one such shocking encounter, a man during his fishing trip to a Hawaii coast made a narrow escape from a shark attack, that ended up taking a bite out of his kayak before fleeing away. The man named Scott Haraguchi went fishing on Friday noon at the Windward side of Oahu, less than 2 miles from shore. It was minutes after he went around 55 feet deep that he was interrupted by a tiger shark, whom he mistook for a turtle, only to later realise that it was the dreadful creature.

Taking to YouTube, the man shared a video of his entire encounter with the shark. While describing his kayak, Scott noted that he heard a “whoosing sound” and then saw the shark swimming up to his kayak and crashing on its side. Out of reflex, he slammed the shark with his left leg and scared it away. “A tiger shark rammed me!” screamed Haraguchi as the shark knocked the kayak off balance.

“Heard a “whooshing” sound, looked up and saw a wide brown thing on the side of the kayak. Thought it was a turtle at first. Happened so fast. Didn’t realize I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark’s head off with it. If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don’t think I’d have that flexiblity. I actually only thought the shark rammed the kayak until I saw the video at home,” the caption of the video read.

Watch:

Soon after the video was shared, it gained a lot of attention. The clip has so far garnered over 1,114,434 views and thousands of likes. Many also took to the comment and shared their reactions to the horrific encounter.

