Man interprets live football match for his blind friend; watch heartwarming video here

The clip shows Cesar using a soccer board to interpret the game for his friend Carlos who is visually impaired

True friendship transcends boundaries of time, distance, and even language. It multiplies the good in life and divides all our difficulties.

An example of this pure bond can be seen in a video that is now going viral on social media. The video displays a truly heart-warming connection between two men and is winning the hearts of people.

Shared on the Instagram account goodnews_movement, the clip shows two friends, Cesar and Carlos, seated in the audience during a soccer game. Carlos, who comes from the Central American country of Honduras is visually-impaired and can be seen sitting on a chair with his back towards the soccer field. His Columbian friend Cesar sits in front of Carlos, facing towards the game.

The men have a soccer board kept in between them and what makes this friendship extremely special is that while Carlos is not able to see, Cesar makes sure that his friend’s impairment does not become a hindrance in allowing him to enjoy the match.

Cesar keeps interpreting the game in real-time for his friend and guides his hands at every move. With extreme love and efficiency, the Columbian man interprets every move to his friend, including the goal.

Watch the heart-warming video here:

As soon as a goal is scored by Honduras, Carlos stands up and begins to cheer for his home team. In a truly sweet gesture, Cesar also gets up and joins his friend to cheer at a goal made by the opposition team.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Cesar is Columbian; Carlos Honduran and both celebrate Honduras’ goal in this video. Columbia won this friendly match earlier this month 2-1”. The video also mentions that both the friends enjoyed the games together.

This beautiful bond of friendship has grabbed the attention of many people on the internet, including 90s pop-artist Ricky Martin, who loved the video and shared a comment that said, “Beautiful”.

Many internet users also loved the bond of friendship and shared their views. One Instagram user wrote, “Wow, This is Humanity at its best. Gold star human from me”, while another person commented, “Love it! We need more friends like Cesar”.

The viral clip has gained nearly 505,200 likes since it was shared.

What are your views on this touching video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.