Man goes on vacation with wife’s meme-face pillow as she couldn't come; check viral posts here

Going on a vacation with your partner is one thing couples love to cross off their to-do list. But what if you had to cancel your plans at the last moment? Well, a Filipino man came up with a unique plan to ensure that his wife could still ‘be’ with him after she had to bail out on their holiday plans at the eleventh hour.

Raymond Fortunado had long planned a vacation to Coron in the Philippines with wife Joanne. Joanne, who is a freelance model, had to cancel the plans at the last moment. To ensure that his promise of going everywhere with his wife remained unbroken, Fortunado took a meme-face pillow of hers on the holiday. The photos of Fortunado posing with the meme-face pillow caught the attention of internet users.

Fortunado posted several photos and videos with his wife’s meme-face pillow featuring in them. He shared photos of himself snorkeling with the pillow and having the time of his life on the vacation. One picture even showed him getting the pillow’s temperature in accordance with COVID protocols.

According to a report in the Inquirer, Fortunado thought of the idea “because I’m used to being with my wife, and we’re very clingy with each other.” He even added that while he had an argument with Joanne on the issue before he set off for the vacation, she soon came around. She even received him at the airport and posed with the meme-face pillow there.

The photos garnered a lot of likes and comments, with several users being left tin splits by Fortunado’s unique idea. Others praised him for coming up with a creative way to how much he loved his wife.

