Man from Britain sets world record by visiting every world wonder in just six days

Jamie McDonald, known as Adventureman, from Britain has achieved remarkable accomplishments throughout his life, including cycling from Bangkok to Gloucester, running solo across America, and setting a 268-hour world record for a static cycle ride.

Recently, this daring adventurer has shattered yet another official Guinness World Record. In less than seven days, using public transport and the occasional taxi, he managed to visit all seven wonders of the world.

The challenge was presented to Adventureman by Travelport, a UK-based travel technology company, as a means to test their latest technology, Travelport+. With precise timing, Jamie successfully visited the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, Petra, the Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu, and Chichén Itzá in just six days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie McDonald (@adventureman)

This incredible journey took Jamie across four continents, encompassing nine countries, and involved 13 flights, 16 taxi rides, nine bus rides, four train rides, and one exhilarating toboggan ride. In total, he covered approximately 22,856 miles.

Jamie’s adventure began at the Great Wall of China, departing via toboggan, and then he swiftly moved on to India to explore the iconic Taj Mahal. Next, he flew to Jordan and took a bus to the ancient city of Petra, famously featured in the film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Continuing his whirlwind tour, Adventureman flew to Rome, where he marveled at the renowned Colosseum, and then headed to Brazil to witness the grandeur of Christ the Redeemer, the world’s largest art deco statue.

His final destinations included Machu Picchu in Peru and the captivating Chichén Itzá in Mexico, concluding his extraordinary journey in just over six days.

With inputs from agencies

