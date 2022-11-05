After having fun and spending a day full of enjoyment at a theme park, things turned out to be quite unlucky for a man who ended up with his car being damaged by someone who left with just a sorry note with $100. Yes, you’ve heard it right. This was the case with a person who took to Reddit and shared the unfortunate incident. According to the post shared a few days back, the owner of the car came out after watching a show to find his vehicle in the parking lot, completely destroyed from the front. He further also mentioned finding a ‘sorry’ note and $100 on the car.

“Got out of Hanson at Eat to the Beat and found this in the parking lot with a note saying sorry and $100 but no information to help file a claim”, the caption read.

As reported by ESPN Southwest Florida, the car owner was at Epcot, a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, and was watching the Hanson show when the incident took place.

In the meantime, the post went immediately viral and grabbed the attention of many. Responding to one of the comments, the user also stated that they contacted security and also reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol, but no one showed up as the vehicle wasn’t occupied and was on private property.

“They said they have an investigator who may contact us but we’ll probably only see footage if a case is pursued”, the user added. Apart from that, the user also zeroed down to two theories on why the person didn’t leave any contact information.

“I have two theories as to why. The first is they didn’t have insurance and so it won’t help me anyway. The second is they had been drinking and don’t want a DUI or something”, a comment read in response to a reaction.

Many others also took to the comment section and shared their views. What are your thoughts about this story?

