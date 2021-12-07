Man finds 5-foot-long snake hidden inside new couch, calls the cops; check viral post here

On viewing the red tail boa moving around on the couch, the man panicked and called the police for help. The cops rushed to a condo and rescued the reptile before anyone was injured

Unwanted guests are a bane for anyone's life. Imagine you went to purchase a nice comfy couch for your drawing room and brought in an unwanted guest with it. Moreover, the guest was actually a snake. Most people would get goosebumps even imagining this scenario. But this incident actually happened with a man in Florida, United States.

A man bought a new couch for his house in Marilyn Pines but after installing it, he found a 5-foot-snake slithering inside the sofa. On viewing the red tail boa moving around on the couch, the man panicked and called the police for help. The cops rushed to a condo and rescued the reptile before anyone was injured.

Clearwater Police Department shared a few pictures of the rescued snake on Instagram. The police officers of the Clearwater Police Department carried the couch outside and rescued the five-foot-long reptile, taking him to a local pet store. The officers also carried the couch back inside the man’s home.

"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the post said.

Since being posted, the images have gone viral, with many social media users expressing disbelief at the situation. Several users also praised the local cops for their calm manner in handling the deadly reptile.

According to Livescience, the red-tailed boas, also called boa constrictors, are non-venomous snakes, who are known for squeezing or constricting their prey to death. The reptile is generally between 6.5 and 9.8 feet long. These snakes have small hooked teeth which they use to grab the prey. Interestingly, theses reptiles can regrow their teeth if any of them fall out or get damaged.

This is not the first incident that snakes have found inside beds or couches. Several incidents of the same have gone viral on social media in the past few weeks.

As per Newsweek, a mildly venomous snake was found hidden inside a child’s bed in Queensland, Australia last month. The family called a snake catcher who rescued the reptile.

