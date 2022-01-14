Man dressed in scrubs performs 'COVID rap' in front of Dallas City Hall officials; watch video here
The funny pro-vaccination rap has gone viral on social media platforms, leaving people laughing out loud
A man dressed in scrubs grabbed the eyeballs of every member at Dallas City Council meeting when he performed a satirical coronavirus rap at an open microphone session on 13 January. The act by Alex Stein left officials completely shocked and gobsmacked.
Stein reached the podium and introduced himself and started rapping. Some of the lines from the rap are like, “I want the vaccine in my life, I want the vaccine for my wife, I want to vaccinate you all day long, I want to vaccinate you while I’m wearing my thong,.” The most hilarious line was perhaps, “Dr Fauci, give me that ouchie.” Dr Anthony Fauci is a prominent infectious diseases experts and currently working as the chief medical advisor to United States President Joe Biden.
To make the act more interesting, Alex Stein squirted sanitiser on himself while continuing his hilarious rap.
Alex Stein is a Youtuber, who likes to attend these meetings in interesting uniforms. This time he wore scrubs to showcase his art form.
Watch the entire hilarious rap song here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYo6rkmJkLf
Since being shared, the video clip has garnered more than 2,15,000 views and the comment section is filled with tons of interesting reactions.
Dallas City hall reporter Everton Bailey Junior regretted that he missed the part when Stein squirted hand sanitiser on himself while performing the rap.
https://twitter.com/EvertonBailey/status/1481291957209083914
While some liked the satire, a few other commented against it.
https://twitter.com/trashdnscattrd/status/1481306113551355907
https://twitter.com/MarkCongressGA7/status/1481379088921149448
Some users were just confused.
https://twitter.com/RebaSAV48/status/1481674165774176258
A user begged others to watch the video.
https://twitter.com/BradfordPearson/status/1481293800437960710
Earlier, Stein attended the City Council Forum. That time, he had chosen to dress as a Santa who wanted to cancel Christmas celebrations.
Watch the funny video here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXOn3dolGlC
What are your thoughts about the funny rap?
