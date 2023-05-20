Man climbs scaffolding, damages BBC's controversial statue with a hammer
Calls have been made to remove the Prospero and Ariel statue created by Eric Gill, as the sculptor's diaries revealed his documented sexual abuse of his daughters
In an apparent protest, a man scaled the scaffolding at the front of the BBC’s headquarters in London and used a hammer to strike a controversial statue.
Calls have been made to remove the Prospero and Ariel statue created by Eric Gill, as the sculptor’s diaries revealed his documented sexual abuse of his daughters.
This is the second time the sculpture from the 1930s, located at Broadcasting House, has been targeted.
Last year, a protester also damaged it with a hammer, and repairs from that incident are still ongoing.
Watch video of last year’s incident:
This man has climbed over the Eric Gill’s Prospero and Ariel statue over the front entrance of BBC Broadcasting House in London and trying to smash it. Police gathered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/q8tzXZPbhV
— Kawoon Khamoosh (@KawoonKhamoosh) January 12, 2022
The Metropolitan Police received a report at 04:15 BST on Saturday regarding a man climbing scaffolding and causing damage to the sculpture.
Given the circumstances of the incident, including the height involved, it was not possible to safely apprehend the individual.
Specialist officers were called to the scene, according to reports.
By 07:00, the man, wearing a Spiderman mask, could be observed leaning against the scaffolding and shouting at a police officer.
A police cordon has been established, and sections of Regent Street and the front area of New Broadcasting House have been cordoned off.
On 9 May, the entrance to the BBC was temporarily closed for repairs to be carried out on the sculpture.
According to the BBC, the work was expected to be completed by 19 June, as previously stated.
Gill, the sculptor responsible for the artwork, passed away in 1940.
