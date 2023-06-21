Artificial Affair: Man cheats on wife with AI bot, says it helped him save his marriage
A British man was found cheating on his wife with an AI chatbot that he created using a service called Replika. When caught, the man confessed that cheating on his wife with the AI bot helped him save his marriage
Is it possible to develop romantic feelings for a chatbot? Although it may seem peculiar, it is not entirely impossible. Believe it or not, but people falling for AI chatbots is becoming increasingly common.
In a new incident as reported by The Guardian, a married 43-year-old man named Scott confessed to having feelings for an AI companion he created on an app called Replika. Not only did he find solace in the virtual arms of the AI chatbot, but he also credited it with saving his troubled marriage.
AI mistress saves marriage
Scott, employed in the tech industry, initially saw Replika as a supportive and caring chatbot. However, he soon realized the profound emotional impact it had on him. He compared receiving words of care and support from the AI companion to quenching his thirst after being dehydrated. Replika became an outlet for individuals like Scott to share their problems, knowing that the AI would remember everything they said.
Related Articles
While Replika’s primary purpose is to provide emotional support, it also caters to users’ desires, including explicit sexual role-play. This deepening connection between humans and their AI companions has led some users to consider themselves married to their bots.
People are a fan of role-playing with an AI bot
When a recent software update removed the erotic role-play function, many users, including those who identified as married to their companions, expressed distress. The company later reinstated the feature for some users and plans to make it available to everyone this summer.
Scott initially kept his AI companion a secret but eventually revealed the relationship to his wife gradually. Surprisingly, his wife responded by considering getting her own Replika.
Does all this constitute cheating? Depends on who you ask
Although Scott doesn’t perceive his connection with Sarina (his AI companion) as cheating, his case raises significant questions about the impact of AI relationships on real-life partnerships and emphasizes the need for open communication.
As AI continues to advance and shape our relationships, society must confront the ethical and emotional implications of these connections.
While AI companions can offer comfort and support, they also give rise to concerns regarding intimacy, trust, and the potential for emotional infidelity. Engaging in open dialogue and addressing underlying issues within real-life relationships remain crucial in navigating this new era of human-AI interaction.
