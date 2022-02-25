Man chased by bear while snowboarding in French Alps, watch viral video here
During a recent holiday, a gigantic bear chased Alok Petrillo. He, however, realised it later after watching a video of him snowboarding
A man from Brazil recently had a lucky escape while snowboarding in the mountains. The man, popularly known as DJ Alok, has been identified as Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo. He faced a shocking encounter with a wild bear on a vacation in Courchevel while enjoying the snow-covered region.
During his recent holiday in the French Alps, a gigantic bear chased Petrillo. He, however, realised it later after watching a video of him snowboarding.
DJ Alok was totally unaware of the predator while enjoying his moment amid the snow. While making the most of his holiday, he hardly expected a bear to dash out of the trees and run behind him for a few kilometres.
In the video Alok is captured wearing a safety helmet, padded jacket and glasses. After taking a short break, he is seen setting up his camera to record his adventure down the mountain. While doing so, the DJ least expected and realised that there was a huge animal in the video as well.
Towards the end of the footage, it seemed like the huge bear slipped and fell on snow while running and gave up after chasing Petrillo for a while.
Watch video terrifying clip here:
“Watch until the end. I was watching some videos of the trip and this day was crazy!” he wrote on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has collected more than 5 million views so far.
Social media users expressed shock and fear on watching it. Many thought that the man was extremely lucky as the bear did not run after him for a long distance.
Others advised him to be careful for any such instance that may take place in the future. There were some who questioned the authenticity of the video as they were left in disbelief.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Man hugs daughter In safe zone, stays back to fight as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues
The 43-second video shows a man tearfully bidding goodbye to his family at a safe zone for civilians
Watch: Correspondent reports in six languages on Ukraine crisis; leaves Duolingo 'stunned'
Several internet users were left stunned by Crowther’s mastery over multiple languages, including the official Twitter account of language-learning app Duolingo
Watch: 62-year-old treks Kerala's Agasthyarkoodam mountain; leaves social media impressed
The video prompted a slew of reactions on social media, with many people being impressed by the 62-year-old woman