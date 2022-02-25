Man chased by bear while snowboarding in French Alps, watch viral video here

During a recent holiday, a gigantic bear chased Alok Petrillo. He, however, realised it later after watching a video of him snowboarding

A man from Brazil recently had a lucky escape while snowboarding in the mountains. The man, popularly known as DJ Alok, has been identified as Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo. He faced a shocking encounter with a wild bear on a vacation in Courchevel while enjoying the snow-covered region.

During his recent holiday in the French Alps, a gigantic bear chased Petrillo. He, however, realised it later after watching a video of him snowboarding.

DJ Alok was totally unaware of the predator while enjoying his moment amid the snow. While making the most of his holiday, he hardly expected a bear to dash out of the trees and run behind him for a few kilometres.

In the video Alok is captured wearing a safety helmet, padded jacket and glasses. After taking a short break, he is seen setting up his camera to record his adventure down the mountain. While doing so, the DJ least expected and realised that there was a huge animal in the video as well.

Towards the end of the footage, it seemed like the huge bear slipped and fell on snow while running and gave up after chasing Petrillo for a while.

Watch video terrifying clip here:

“Watch until the end. I was watching some videos of the trip and this day was crazy!” he wrote on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has collected more than 5 million views so far.

Social media users expressed shock and fear on watching it. Many thought that the man was extremely lucky as the bear did not run after him for a long distance.

Others advised him to be careful for any such instance that may take place in the future. There were some who questioned the authenticity of the video as they were left in disbelief.

