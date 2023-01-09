Man at Kolkata airport caught with $40,000 in pan masala sachets

New Delhi: A man was trying to fly from Kolkata to Thailand’s Bangkok with over Rs 32 lakh in US dollar bills concealed inside hundreds of sealed ‘pan masala’ sachets.

According to a report in NDTV, On searching his checked-in baggage, they recovered $40,000 (worth Rs 32,78,000) packed as two ten-dollar bills each inside the sachets.

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The video shows a customs officer tearing off the sachets showed neatly folded 10 dollar bills, in pairs and sealed with transparent plastic, along with some powdered substance, presumably pan masala, inside them.

Earlier, a flyer from Maldives was caught at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, with over half a kg of gold paste concealed in his rectum, reported the Custom authorities. The passenger landed on a Go First flight on December 30, 2022, when his travel pattern and awkward gait gave the customs authorities a sense of suspicion. On putting him on a full-body scan, the officials detected gold concealed inside his body.

They frisked him to find three cubes of gold paste in his rectum. Eventually, customs officials extracted a gold bar weighing 532.21 grams from the gold paste that would be worth Rs. 28.72 lakhs. In the month of just December, customs authorities at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports seized another four kilograms of gold and registered at least six such cases.

