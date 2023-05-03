Man arrested after 'shotgun cartridges' thrown into Buckingham Palace

On Tuesday, police apprehended a guy in London who was reportedly armed with a knife and accused of tossing suspected shotgun ammunition onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

A vast security operation will be in place for King Charles III’s coronation, which will be visited by nobility from around the world and international leaders. The arrest will take place at around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT).

The man was carrying a suspicious bag, which police “as a precaution” decided to blow up under controlled circumstances, according to the Metropolitan Police. Later, it clarified that it was not currently treating the incident as having any connection to terrorism.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, the London force said in an update some three hours after the incident.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” Met Police chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”

British media reported that neither Charles, 74, nor his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were at the palace at the time.

Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment.

The drama unfolded Tuesday evening after the man approached the gates to the palace and threw several items into the grounds suspected to be shotgun cartridges, according to the Met.

They have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination.

The Mall, leading to Buckingham Palace, has been closed off to traffic in preparation for Saturday’s coronation, which is the first to take place in Britain for 70 years.

Thousands of ceremonial troops will take part in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey as part of the coronation, with huge crowds expected.

The security operation to protect the route to and from the abbey — dubbed Operation Golden Orb — is one of the biggest in recent years.

It will include rooftop snipers and undercover officers, as well as airport-style scanners, sniffer dogs and a no-fly zone over central London.

