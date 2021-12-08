Mall in Canada attracts people with talking Christmas tree; watch viral video here

The highlight about this tree is that it comes with a clown’s face attached to it as it talks to people in the mall. Few people have found it creepy and annoying to watch it talk while others are delighted to see something new

As Christmas is around the corner, people have started decorating their homes, while malls have also been beautified with lights and the signature Xmas tree up across many places. Due to these decorations, some malls attract a lot of people who come from near and far just to admire the beautiful set-up.

A mall in Canada has become a talking point this festive season because of its talking Christmas tree. According to an Indian Express report, the 56-foot tree is currently on display at the renowned Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. It will be on display till 23 December, this year.

The highlight about this tree is that it comes with a clown’s face attached to it as it talks to people in the mall. Few people have found it creepy and annoying to watch it talk while others are delighted to see something new.

Surprisingly, this special Christmas Tree has its own Twitter account also. “Chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls,” read a description on the account. Watch the video of the talking tree here:

https://youtu.be/6ZAHsUd9IDE

Reports suggest that this tree is back after a 15-years gap, bringing incidents and moments of nostalgia to the residents of Nova Scotia. For the unversed, Woody was once an annual feature of the Mic Mac Mall. He was famous among children through the ‘80s and ‘90s. Sadly in 2006, he was removed by the shopping center’s then owners, who wanted to install a new décor style in the mall.

However, after a few years, Woody is back as the mall’s new operators wanted to awaken Woody to spread some joy to the local children and attract more tourists.

Amid all the excitement that Woody is back, people are calling it to be “the scariest Christmas tree in Canada” as it comes with a mysterious human-like face.

Since being unveiled in the mall on 20 November, the tree has grabbed all the spotlight.

What are your thoughts about this tree?

