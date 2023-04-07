Mali: At least five killed by suspected jihadists near capital Bamako
Mali has been battling a security and political crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012. The security crisis was worsened by the withdrawal of French troops from the country in 2022
At least five people were killed by suspected jihadists at a checkpoint in southern Mali on Thursday, AFP quoted a senior official in the regional governorate as saying.
At dawn, “an armed terrorist group” attacked the Nossombougou checkpoint a few dozen kilometres (miles) north of the capital Bamako, the official said.
Two gendarmes, a policeman and two civilians — one a Senegalese driver — died in the attack, he added.
Mali security crisis
Mali has been battling a security and political crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.
Jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have escalated their operations into central Mali and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.
The security crisis was worsened by the withdrawal of French troops from the country in 2022.
Suspected jihadists killed five people at a checkpoint in southern Mali on Thursday, a senior official in the regional governorate said.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather's house in Zambia
Kamala Harris said her grandfather was a civil servant in India. P V Gopalan was deputed to the government of Zambia as the Director of Relief Measures and Refugees in January 1966 by the Indian government
South Africa supports Russian initiative to create BRICS geological platform for data sharing
Russia has proposed to start preparing a joint memorandum on cooperation amongst the heads of geological departments of the BRICS member countries, and then proceed to the development and approval of a comprehensive cooperation program that includes specific areas of joint activities and projects.