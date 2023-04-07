Mali: At least five killed by suspected jihadists near capital Bamako

At least five people were killed by suspected jihadists at a checkpoint in southern Mali on Thursday, AFP quoted a senior official in the regional governorate as saying.

At dawn, “an armed terrorist group” attacked the Nossombougou checkpoint a few dozen kilometres (miles) north of the capital Bamako, the official said.

Two gendarmes, a policeman and two civilians — one a Senegalese driver — died in the attack, he added.

Mali security crisis

Mali has been battling a security and political crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.

Jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have escalated their operations into central Mali and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

The security crisis was worsened by the withdrawal of French troops from the country in 2022.

With inputs from AFP

