Mali: Al-Qaeda affiliate claims responsibility for attack that killed key junta figure
Mali has been battling a security and political crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the country's north in 2012
Jihadists linked with Al-Qaeda have claimed responsibility for an attack this week that killed the chief of staff of Mali’s junta leader, and another ambush, the SITE Intelligence monitoring group said Friday.
Oumar Traore, chief of staff for Colonel Assimi Goita, the transitional president, was among several people who died in an ambush on Tuesday near the Mauritanian border, according to a statement from the Malian presidency.
Traore was part of a team that was accompanying engineers to scout for sites to drill for water, who came under attack some 400 km (250 miles) north of the capital Bamako.
The presidency said three others also died.
On Friday, Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed Traore and two members of the army, according to a statement reported by SITE, which monitors jihadist websites.
The group also claimed to have taken two hostages.
In the same statement, JNIM claimed to have carried out a separate attack on Wednesday that killed seven soldiers in an ambush between Sokolo and Farabougou in central Mali.
It said three of its own fighters were also killed in the attack, according to the SITE report.
The Malian army has not confirmed the incident.
Mali has been battling a security and political crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the country’s north in 2012.
Jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have since escalated their operations into central Mali and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Thousands of civilians, police and troops have been killed across the region, and more than two million have fled their homes.
The Sahel country has been ruled by the military since August 2020.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Saw people cut to pieces’: How Myanmar military uses deadly airstrikes on civilians to quell rebellion
At least 100 people died on Tuesday after the Myanmar junta carried out an airstrike in the Sagaing region. Since the 2021 coup, there have been over 600 aerial attacks against civilians, as an attempt to crush dissent and opposition
UN, Western governments condemn deadly Myanmar airstrikes, demand accountability
The United Nations and Western governments on Wednesday condemned Myanmar's ruling junta for carrying out an air raid on a village where dozens of civilians are said to have died and demanded accountability.
Is China building a spy base on Myanmar's Coco Islands in Bay of Bengal?
The report from Chatham House shows new hangers, a causeway and accommodations near a 2,300-metre runway and radar station as well as land being cleared at the southern tip of Great Coco, about 55 km north of Andaman and Nicobar. Experts say images suggest ‘a fairly significant build-up’