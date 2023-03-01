Major tragedy averted as two commercial planes nearly collided at runway in Boston

New York: A JetBlue pilot was forced to take “evasive action” while landing when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway, and US aviation officials are now looking into the incident at Boston’s Logan international airport.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the close call happened on Monday at around 7 o’clock when the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without authorization as a JetBlue flight was getting ready to land on an intersecting runway (FAA).

The incident is the most recent in a worrisome string of safety concerns involving commercial aircraft. One occurred in January at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, another in February in Austin, Texas, and a third in December off the coast of Oahu.

Billy Nolen, the FAA administrator, announced earlier this month that he was assembling a team of specialists to review airline safety in response to the incidents.

The FAA is still looking into exactly how close the two planes were when they collided over Boston, but flight data monitoring service Flightradar24 reported on Tuesday that an initial analysis placed the planes about 530 feet (160 metres) apart.

The FAA is investigating a “close call’ in Boston after a Learjet “took off without clearance” on RWY 9 as a JetBlue flight was landing on RWY 4R. Review of ADS-B data indicates the aircraft came within approximately 565 feet as the Learjet crossed RWY 4R. https://t.co/2yd2oneCM4 pic.twitter.com/PGI4icH5rn — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 28, 2023

The Learjet’s pilot was given instructions by an air traffic controller to line up and wait on one runway while the JetBlue aircraft touched down on a different one, according to a statement from the FAA.

The FAA stated that the Learjet pilot “read back the directions clearly but instead started a takeoff roll.” “As the Learjet crossed the intersection, the pilot of the JetBlue aircraft began a climb-out.”

According to a message provided to the Associated Press, JetBlue is working with the authorities.

Air traffic controllers gave our pilots the go-around order on Monday, February 27, and JetBlue flight 206 safely landed in Boston as a result, the carrier said in a statement. “Safety is JetBlue’s top concern, and our crews are prepared to respond to circumstances like this,” the airline said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.