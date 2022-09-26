Mahsa Amini death: Iranian man shot in the face with pellet bullets urges people to hit streets, seek gender equality

New Delhi: An Iranian man shot in the face with pellet bullets in the protest against the brutal death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has urged his people to hit the streets and demand their rights of gender equality.

In a video message posted by a Twitter user with the caption “Wounded but defiant. Beaten but unbowed”, the protester, covered in blood, can be seen urging people to hit the streets and fight for their rights.

“This is a face of an 80s kid covered in pellet bullets. My body is full of pellet bullets, but I am here to claim the rights of the next generations. I sincerely ask you to get on the streets and demand your rights,” he is heard saying in the video.

“I have four liters of blood in my vein and I will give that for single one of you,” he added.

He further says that he and people of his generation are with the protesters and will fight for their rights.

“Get out and demand your rights. $$## Khomeini and Khamenei and Qasam Soleimani. My generation got your back, we want justice, we want gender equality. Brave women and men who lost their lives, we are here for you. I am with my people and will fight for our rights,” he said.

This is Iranian protester got shot in the face with pellet in the protest against the brutal death of #MahsaAmini.

Listen to this message.

Wounded but defiant. Beaten but unbowed.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/7bc1gUuWf1 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

Iranian authorities have cracked down on protests which erupted after the custodial death of the 22-year-old who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing the hijab appropriately.

The death of the girl, who was reportedly beaten to death after being arrested, sparked street protests.

Unrest spread across the country as women burned their headscarves to protest laws that force women to wear the hijab.

Women played a prominent role in the demonstrations, waving and burning their veils, with some publicly cutting their hair in a direct challenge to clerical leaders.

Seven people are reported to have been killed in the protests, and the government has almost completely shut down the internet.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday had said that he has ordered an investigation into the case.

“There is freedom of expression in Iran … but acts of chaos are unacceptable,” said Raisi, who is facing the biggest protests in the Islamic Republic since 2019.

With inputs from agencies

