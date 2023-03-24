Mahatma Gandhi statue defaced with pro-Khalistan grafitti in Canada
The statue that gifted by the Indian Government, was doused with paint and graffiti written around the base of the statue.
New Delhi: In a series of similar incidents, Khalistan supporters defaced and spraypainted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi with pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti in Ontario of Canada.
The vandalism was reported in the early hours of Thursday near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton, in the province of Ontario. The statue’s walking stick has a flag of Khalistan flying on it. The statue (six-foot-tall) of the Mahatma has been at that location since 2012.
In a series of attacks on Hindu temples, the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was vandalised on January 30 with the walls of the temples defaced with hate-filled slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’, causing outrage among the Indian community.
In February this year, the Indian government called for strong action after Ram Temple was defaced with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in Mississauga, Canada.
In July last year, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area was vandalised and defaced with graphic words.
