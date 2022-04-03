Maharashtra: Two injured after 11 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derail near Nashik
Minor injuries to two passengers have been reported in the train derailment near Nashik and they have been given primary treatment, informed the Central Railway on Sunday.
"Two minor injuries in train derailment in Nashik have been reported and both the injured have been given primary treatment. There is no need for them to be hospitalised and no deaths have been reported in the incident," informed the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar.
A bus has been arranged for the stranded passengers and they are being taken to Nashik and a relief train is at the site, he added.
"One body found near the tracks is not of a passenger and is believed to be there before the derailment," added the CPRO.
A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik on Sunday afternoon around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division.
Due to the incident, seven trains have been cancelled; three have been diverted and two have been short terminated as per details from the Central Railway.
With input from ANI
