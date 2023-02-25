World

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region - EMSC

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night. While Syria's death count has reached 5,914.

FP Staff February 25, 2023 17:24:13 IST
Members of NGOs Deathcare Embalming Team, left, and Turkish Kurt-Ar inspect the bucket of an excavator as they search for bodies of people who died during the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Photo- AP

Ankara: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night. While Syria’s death count has reached 5,914.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 17:24:13 IST

