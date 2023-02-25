Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region - EMSC

Ankara: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night. While Syria’s death count has reached 5,914.
With inputs from agencies.
