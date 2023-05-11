Magic Bullet: What is EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s way to end Ukraine war ‘immediately’

Top European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claimed that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has been going on for over a year can be ended in just days.

“I know how to end the war immediately,” Borrell said in an interaction with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

Josep Borrell’s solution to end Ukraine war

The EU top diplomat said the Russia-Ukraine war can be ended if military aid to Kyiv is stopped.

“Stop providing military aid to Ukraine and Ukraine [will] have to surrender in a few days. That’s it, the war is over,” Borrell said.

A report by RT said that the Ukraine war would be over if EU and other Western nations wanted. According to Borrell, an immediate end to the conflict on such terms would not only see Ukraine “occupied” and “turned into a puppet country” but the much-smaller nation would be deprived of its freedoms as well.

The diplomat further blamed continued hostilities on Moscow stating that Russia has repeatedly said it will not stop until all its military goals are met and that the peace efforts by China and Brazil are detached from reality.

Borrell on wanting to push Russia to withdraw

Borrell’s fresh claims come days after a Euronews report claimed him of saying the present situation inside the war-torn country is not conducive for launching formal peace talks.

In a conversation with Euronews, he had said back then, “If you want peace, push Russia to withdraw. Push Russia to stop the war. Don’t tell me to stop supporting Ukraine, because if I stop supporting Ukraine, certainly the war will finish soon.”

Ukraine reacts to Borrell’s words

Reacting to Borrell’s statements, Ukraine said that withdrawal of military aid would not end conflict immediately.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aide Mikhail Podoliak tweeted that it would only lead to further escalations as hostilities would spill over to “other territories.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres’ skepticism

Borrell’s words come less than a day after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed skepticism about the peace efforts being carried out by Brazil and China.

In an interaction with Spain’s El Pais he said that any mediation efforts would be in vain for now since both parties to the conflict are still “fully involved” in the fight.

With inputs from agencies

