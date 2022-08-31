Madonna is currently obsessed with sex, regrets marrying both times

Talking about her 'greatest guilty pleasure', Madonna said, 'Sex'. She also gave the same response when quizzed about her 'current favourite obsession'

New Delhi: Pop icon Madonna recently connected with fans while answering 50 questions about her four-decade career, guilty pleasure, regrets and upcoming album. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the legendary singer had a fairly candid chat about her life, opening up on hitherto unknown facts or rumours.

Opening up on what decision she looks back and feels was not the best idea, she said, “Get married. Both times!’ For the unversed the singer was married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 200 to 2008.

During the interview the singer also revealed her current obsession is sex and that if she was not a musician she would have been a school teacher.

When asked what her “greatest guilty pleasure” is, the singer responded, “Sex.” She also gave the same response when quizzed about her “current favourite obsession.”

During the interaction, the 64-year-old singer also revealed her pet peeve is “lazy people”, that she’s “gagging to work with” Britney Spears again. Madonna and Spears released their hit track Me Against The Music almost 19 years ago.

The seven-time Grammy winner also revealed she would love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar before admitting the hardest part of working on her upcoming biopic was cramming her entire life into a feature-length film.

Meanwhile, Madonna has hit a record-breaking milestone after scooping a top 10 album every decade since the release of her self-titled debut release in 1983. The 64-year-old has become the first female to land an album in the Billboard 200 top 10 every decade since the early 1980s, as per a report by mirror.co.uk.

